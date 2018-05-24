LIRR Racist Charged With Hate Crime, Will Aaron Schlossberg Be Next?

Being caught on camera as a raging racist will not be allowed in New York and 58-year-old Long Beach resident Edward Ruggiero will learn the hard way. Let’s hope others, like the infamous racist New York lawyer Aaron Schlossberg, will be next.

On the evening of April 19, Soraya Orelein was attacked by Ruggiero on the Long Island Rail Road, which is a train in the New York City area. He screamed racist and sexist slurs at her, saying, “Shut the f*k up, you f**king loudmouthed monkey motherf**ker” and “I can’t listen to your f**king Black ass no more. ..You f**king loudmouthed b*tch. ..At least I got a f**king mother. Do you know who your mother is? You don’t know who your mother or your father is because you’re a f**king monkey, that’s why.”

Watch the disturbing video below, please be warned the video is graphic:

Orelein told Eyewitness News about the attack, “He was so angry that you saw the veins pop out of his neck. He came to my face and was like, ‘Ooh ooh ahh ahh, you monkey,’ and I just sat there. I just sat there, and I didn’t say anything. I just said, ‘You need to leave. Leave me alone. Please just walk away.’ He made me feel disgusting. He made me feel less than what I am. And I’m not the only one who has experienced this.”

The New York Post now reports Ruggiero is officially being charged with third-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment. The crimes are punishable by up to a year in jail and $1,000 fine. The Queens DA Richard Brown said in a statement, “The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society – especially in Queens County, the most culturally diverse county in the nation.”

With this charge, it is possible racist New York lawyer Aaron M. Schlossberg might see charges. He screamed at Spanish-speaking customers and employees at Fresh Kitchen restaurant in the Midtown area of Manhattan, saying, “My guess is, they’re not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do, the least they can do is speak English!”

Schlossberg has already been booted from his office space, a Change.org petition was created for him to be disbarred, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. filed a complaint to the New York State Unified Court System’s Departmental Disciplinary Committee for his license to possibly be revoked. Charging Schlossberg with a hate crime is a logical next step.

Racists needs to be punished and see there are repercussions for the hateful actions. If not, these situations will only escalate and who knows what else happens when people don’t have their phone handy.

