Home

Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black & Chris Paul For An Unlikely Game Of Basketball

Venice Beach will never be the same


Leave a comment
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

In the latest episode of Kevin Hart‘s YouTube original series What The Fit, the comedian is joined by professional baller Chris Paul and actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black for an unlikely game of basketball.

These three take it to Venice Beach, where they recruit fans straight off of the boardwalk to join their basketball teams. You’ll have to watch in order to find out who came home victorious, but the person who scores the game-winning shot probably isn’t who you’re expecting.

Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black & Chris Paul For An Unlikely Game Of Basketball was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black & Chris Paul For An Unlikely Game Of Basketball

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close