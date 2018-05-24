We ROCK Dope Hair: A Natural Hair Experience Returns For Its 8th Year!

Naturally FLYY Detroit returns with their signature event; WE ROCK DOPE HAIR! A Natural Hair Experience. Detroit’s Largest gathering of Black women, natural hair, and style is celebrating it’s 8th year and takes pride in promoting positivity, true authenticity, and creative freedom in their Detroit community and beyond.

The sister team and founders, Charice “EttaFLYY” Thomas and Jennifer Thomas, have pushed positive programming that celebrates the beauty of black women, starting with their hair. Naturally FLYY also gives black women the platform to own their individual beauty and shine.

“We’re not taught to embrace what naturally comes out of our head. Naturally FLYY Detroit is some sort of a permission slip,” says EttaFLYY. “It gives people a small gift to say, ‘You can be who you are.’”

The meet up will include:

– Natural Hair Chat w/ Marquisha and LaDonna of HairGoals 313African Drumming and Dancing

– Handmade Artist Market featuring: Original Moxie, TGIN and more!

– Product and accessory swap table

– Pop up salon

– Live big chops demos/tutorials

– Breakout sessions:

– Traditional African Head Wrapping by Rose from Sterose International

– Turban Wraps by Leah Vernon

– The Psychology of Hair by Patrece M. Lucas, MS LLPC counselor, life coach and mediator

Legendary house music DJ Stacy “HOTWAXX” Hale, African drumming and dancing will keep the crowd moving as they indulge in vegan and vegetarian-friendly food. Attendees will also enjoy giveaways, door prizes, and raffles.

“You have this event that you can come to and everybody looks the same but does not look the same,” says Jennifer Thomas. “It’s important for older women, young girls, middle-aged women— it’s important for everybody.”

WE ROCK DOPE HAIR! A Natural Hair Experience is Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1 p.m.-8 p.m. at Artist Village in Detroit. Tickets are available for $12 in advance and onsite for $15. Youth ages 13-17 are $5. Children ages 12 and under are free. Visit http://naturallyflyydetroit.strikingly.com/ for more information and to buy tickets.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: