Art Van charity challenge raises $1.2 million for children

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana wins $100,000 grand prize

Midwest children’s charities won big in the 10th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge, with nonprofits in Merrillville, Ind. and Monroe, Mich. taking the top monetary prizes. After placing second in 2017, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana raised nearly $400,000 in three weeks to win the $100,000 grand prize in the 2018 competition. More than $1.2 million was raised between May 1 and May 22 by 87 Midwest charities dedicated to women, children and human services.

“Children are our most important resource for the future as well as our most vulnerable citizens,” said Ron Boire, CEO of Art Van Furniture. “This year’s winners will help to improve innumerable young lives.”

For the first time, charities vying for $305,000 in grants were divided into those with operating budgets of more than $500,000 (Tier 1) and less than $500,000 (Tier 2).

Tier 1 winners

First Place – $100,000: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Merrillville

Second Place – $50,000: The Power Company Kids Club, Pontiac, Mich.

Third Place – $25,000: Humble Design, Pontiac, Mich.

Fourth Place – $15,000: Brilliant Detroit, Detroit, Mich.

Fifth Place – $10,000: Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Tier 2 winners

First Place- $50,000: Oaks Acorn Children’s Village, Monroe, Mich.

Second Place – $25,000: Vision Hope Community Development Corporation, St. Clair Shores, Mich.

Third Place – $10,000: NOAH Project Detroit, Detroit, Mich.

Fourth Place – $10,000: Alpha Family Services of Greenville, Greenville, Mich.

Fifth Place – $10,000: Sweet Dreamzzz, Livonia, Mich.

Cindy Crawford, international supermodel, businesswoman and philanthropist, served as the Art Van Charity Challenge ambassador for the fourth consecutive year. Powered by CrowdRise, the world’s largest crowdfunding platform dedicated exclusively to charitable fundraising, more than $10 million has been donated and over $25 million has been raised for 400 charities since the competition began in 2009. For additional information, visit www.artvancharitychallenge.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: