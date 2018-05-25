Michelle Obama’s book cover for ‘Becoming’ memoir revealed

Michelle Obama posed for a beautiful photo for her upcoming Becoming memoir. The cover for the highly anticipated book was revealed Thursday (May 24).
For all of the former first lady’s fans, they can pre-order Becoming or get their hands on the book when it is released on November 13 by Penguin Random House. Obama signed a joint book deal with her husband and former president Barack Obama for more than $65 million in March.
RELATED: Details On Barack & Michelle Obama’s Record-Breaking Book Deal
“I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING,” Obama said on Instagram. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.”
Obama did a book photo shoot with renowned portrait photographer Miller Mobley earlier this year, according to Penguin UK. She also prepared for her upcoming release by sharing previously unpublished family photos that shed light on her personal journey to becoming the celebrated, accomplished woman that she is today.
You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.
The ex-FLOTUS has dug deep for this memoir: she detailed many of the experiences that shaped her life. She invites readers to learn about her childhood in Chicago’s South Side, her life as a mother, her inspirational work for humanity and more parts of her #BlackGirlMagic story.
Obama will release the book in the U.S. as well as in the UK, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, India and New Zealand in print and digital formats. Her book is also so impressive that it will be published in 25 languages around the world. She will also do a U.S. and international book tour with dates to be later announced, according to Penguin UK.
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
1. Barack and Michelle Obama Marry on October 3, 19921 of 10
2. Solange Knowles Marrying Alan Ferguson on November 16, 20142 of 10
3. Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian November 16, 20173 of 10
4. Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir on October 17, 20174 of 10
5. Gabrielle Union Marries Dwyane Wade on August 30, 20145 of 10
6. Kevin Hart Marries Eniko Parrish on August 13, 20166 of 10
7. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Marry on March 3, 20187 of 10
8. LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker Marry On December 10, 20178 of 10
9. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Marry On September 14, 20139 of 10
10. One of the Few Photos From Beyoncé And Jay Z Wedding in 200810 of 10
Michelle Obama’s book cover for ‘Becoming’ memoir revealed was originally published on newsone.com