Red Bull Radio celebrates Detroit’s music legacy and future – May 25-28

RED BULL RADIO ANNOUNCES LIVE FROM DETROIT 2018

Red Bull Radio Celebrates Detroit Music’s Legacy and Future – May 21-28 During Movement Music Festival

Focusing on Detroit All Week Long, Red Bull Radio’s Peak Time, Fireside Chat, Bunker NY, Headphone Highlights and More Will Broadcast Special Shows Examining The City’s House, Techno, Queer, Jazz and Hip-Hop Scenes From The Station’s Studio In Downtown Detroit

Opening of Exhibit 3000: Detroit House, A New Exhibition Curated By Submerge and Underground Resistance At Red Bull Radio’s Downtown Detroit Studio To Explore Motor City House Music Roots, People and Global Impact

Confirmed Special Radio Guests Include Underground Resistance, Black Milk, DJ Bone, Shigeto, Detroit In Effect and Many More

Red Bull Radio Will Livestream Performances From Diplo, Modeselektor, DJ Premier And More From The Red Bull Music Stage At Movement Music Festival All Weekend Long

DETROIT, MI. (MAY 3, 2018) — Red Bull Radio is pleased to announce the return of Live from Detroit, a week of comprehensive Detroit-centered programming running from May 21 – 28, 2018 to coincide with the 12th edition of Movement Music Festival, the country’s best and most beloved electronic music festival. This marks Red Bull’s 11th year partnering with Movement Music Festival and supporting the music and artists of Detroit.

Live from Detroit will engage fans and celebrate the legacy and future of the Motor City with special onsite programming all week long from Red Bull Radio’s purpose-built studio, which will include trusted hosts and special guest DJs, artist interviews, historical touchpoints and more. The week also sees the debut of Exhibit 3000: Detroit House – a Detroit house music museum with Submerge and Underground Resistance, and so fans won’t miss any of the action, a full weekend of festival livestreams from artists performing on the Red Bull Music Stage at Movement Music Festival.

RED BULL RADIO

Red Bull Radio’s weeklong programming will present special guests, unique interviews, new and classic tracks, cultural commentary and more all paying tribute to the city’s new and legendary scenes and sounds. Led by Red Bull Radio’s seasoned hosts and co-curated with Detroit artists, experts and voices, programming will include Peak Time w/ Vivian Host, WFXHE w/ Omar S, Choice Mix, Fireside Chats, The Bunker NY, Headphone Highlights, Interdimensional Transmissions, Honey Soundsystem, Transmissions w/ King Britt, Gerd Janson’s Risky Business and more. Special guests that listeners can expect to stop by the studio include Underground Resistance, DJ Bone, DJ Maaco, Shigeto, Black Milk, Nick Speed and more.

EXHIBIT 3000: DETROIT HOUSE

Red Bull Radio is proud to announce Exhibit 3000: Detroit House. Curated by Submerge and Underground Resistance as an expansion of their famed techno museum, this exhibition focuses on Detroit house music, its arrival from Chicago and its roots in disco, gospel and Detroit’s black gay underground. Exhibition 3000: Detroit House will center on the origins, music, people, media, past and future of the scene and feature a carefully curated collection of artifacts, photos, instruments and ephemera from the likes of Terrence Parker, Aaron-Carl, Inner City and more. This exhibition intends to celebrate Detroit’s place in house music history and its continuing impact on music around the globe.

Exhibit 3000: Detroit House will open to the public Monday, May 21st at Red Bull Radio’s Detroit studio at 1325 Broadway St, Detroit, MI and remain on view through August 26th. The exhibition is free and open daily from 12-7PM EST throughout Live From Detroit, May 21 – 28 with guided tours every hour, on the hour. After Movement Music Festival, the exhibition will be open every Sunday from 12-5PM EST.

LIVE FROM THE RED BULL MUSIC STAGE AT MOVEMENT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Red Bull Radio will be broadcasting live performances on the Red Bull Music stage at Movement Music Festival from May 26 – 28. Fans can expect livestreamed sets from Diplo, Avalon Emerson, Modeselektor, Amp Fiddler, BADBADNOTGOOD, DJ Premier and many more. For a full list of livestream details from the Red Bull Music Stage head over to movement.us/schedule.

To tune in to Live from Detroit, please visit redbullradio.com.

ABOUT RED BULL RADIO

Launched in 2005 as a spinoff of the Red Bull Music Academy, Red Bull Radio celebrates music, its culture and the transformative minds behind it.

With programming from 40 countries, Red Bull Radio is a 24-hour linear broadcasting service that brings local music scenes to a global audience. Over the last decade, the station has grown into a leading destination for music discovery, offering an unrivalled selection of in-depth interviews with the great musical thinkers of our time, exclusive mixes, documentaries, broadcasts from clubs and festivals and daily reports from the most exciting music scenes around the world.

We play only what deserves to be heard and bring you exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else. Red Bull Radio is your trusted source for music you didn’t even know you were looking for.

ABOUT MOVEMENT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Each year on Memorial Day weekend, thousands of people from across the globe gather in the birthplace of Techno to celebrate the heritage of Detroit and its musical influence over countless generations, new and old. Movement Music Festival is one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, committed to showcasing authentic electronic music and providing an experience unlike any other. The festival takes place in Hart Plaza – Detroit’s legendary riverfront destination.

