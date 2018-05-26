City of Detroit offices closed for Memorial Day Holiday

• DDOT to Run on Sunday Schedule on Memorial Day

• Parking Department and People Mover Extend Hours for Memorial Weekend Events

Most City of Detroit offices will be closed on Monday, May 28 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Normal Police, Fire and Water and Sewerage services will be provided.

The Department of Public Works will NOT collect refuse, bulk, yard waste and curbside recycling on Monday, May 28. Monday’s collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so forth.

The Department of Transportation (D-DOT) will operate bus service on a Sunday schedule on May 28. DDOT Administration Offices, 1301 E. Warren, also will be closed on Monday.

To accommodate individuals attending the Movement Music Festival, the Detroit Municipal Parking Department and People Mover will extend hours during the weekend.

Parking Facility Hours Rate

Ford Underground Garage Open 24 hours from May 26 at 7 a.m. to $10

30 E. Jefferson May 29 at 11 p.m. (Hours in effect Memorial Weekend Only)

Grand Circus Park Garage* May 26 – 28 (24 hours) $5 for 2 hours

1600-01 Woodward Ave. $10 for 4 hours $15 maximum

Millennium Garage May 26 – 28 (24 hours) $10

432 W. Congress

*Denotes facility is located near People Mover Station

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

Detroit People Mover hours are:

Saturday, May 26 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday, May 27 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monday, May 28 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The Detroit People Mover fare is just 75 cents per ride. Children ages 5 and younger ride free. For traveling information, a detailed system map or an online station guide, go to http://www.thepeoplemover.com or call the Detroit Transportation Corporation 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday at (313) 224-2160. The DTC Administrative Office will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

