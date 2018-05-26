Kim Kardashian Bodies Rhymefest On Twitter In Defense Of Kanye

Kim Kardashian had time to speak up for her husband Saturday afternoon, and the results were catastrophic for everyone’s timelines.
After the DONDA House foundation, led by Rhymefest, condemned Kanye West’s recent statements that claim Kanye “abandoned Chicago,” West’s wife used her Twitter fingers to empty the clip on the “Jesus Walks” co-writer. Mr. West is yet to comment.
I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse
In the tweets below, Kim claims the Fest showed up to the studio in fake Yeezys once, then she went on to drop all kinds of disrespect on the Chicago rhymer and philanthropist’s name.
Kim tweeted: “U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation.”
She kept flowing: “saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye.”