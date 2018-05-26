People over Penske: Locals concerned about use of Belle Isle for Grand Prix

They stood along Jefferson Avenue near the entrance to Belle Isle Park by the dozens with signs that read, “Belle Isle is a park, not a racetrack”, “Penske Park, restricted access”, and even “Stop in the name of love.” The group Belle Isle Concern has been protesting the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear being held on the island for years, trying to have it removed.

The community group made up of local residents and park users, which was founded in 2015, has concerns about the noise, pollution, limited access to the island, traffic jams, concrete barriers, fencing, grandstands, and possible destruction to the park that is associated with the Grand Prix. The race first came to Detroit in 1982 and moved from the streets to Belle Isle in 1992. The group believes Detroit’s one-of-a-kind park should be available to the public every day of the year and not a private Indy racetrack.

“The group actually started in the summer of 2015,” said Belle Isle Concern organizer Sandra Novacek, who lives in downtown Detroit. “That year, it took about 120 days to setup and tear down the Grand Prix race and a lot of people were very unhappy about that because it took away the park. Then, the DNR announced that in the summer, there was going to be another race on the island in July right up the Scott Fountain, which is a treasure on the island. Not only were they going to take up more space on the island but possibly damage the fountain.”

“We believe that Belle Isle is a park and not a racetrack. It’s here for all of us in Detroit to use for a place to escape from the craziness of the city. It’s the premier park in the city and since 20 percent of it will be used for 20 percent of the year for the Grand Prix next weekend, we feel the park is being misused.”

The three-day race June 1-3 is being put on by billionaire businessman Roger Penske, who teamed up with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to bring the Grand Prix back to Belle Isle in 2007, after a 7-year hiatus. Officials of the race say the Grand Prix has contributed more than $13 million in improvements to Belle Isle Park since the event returned to the Motor City and have taken measures to reduce the time they spend on the island. Also, an independent economic study conducted in 2017 said the Grand Prix generated $58 million in total spending for the region last year.

“We have cut the build out and removal process down by 27 days since 2015 and by a week since last year, Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear. “We have implemented other changes to minimize the impact of the event has on the citizens that enjoy Belle Isle. We will continue to be good stewards of the island moving forward and the Grand Prix remains focused on our goal of making a positive impact on Belle Isle and our community.”

But the Belle Isle Concern group said they wanted to make it clear that they do not have a personal problem with the race. They simply do not want it taking place at their beloved park. They did not have a solution to where the race could take place elsewhere in the city but said that is not their job to decide that.

“I feel like racing doesn’t belong on Belle Isle,” said park user Sharron Solomon, who is not officially a part of the Belle Isle Concern group but is opposed to the race being on the island. “Folks want to say that it (the race) brings money to the city but it isn’t about the money. It messes up the island in many ways; for the residents of Detroit and even the animals that live there. They need to come up with a plan that is more conducive to still having the race, just not on Belle Isle.”

The protests come just as the Grand Prix is in its final contract year and plans are currently up in the air as to whether the race will return to Detroit in 2019. Some have said that the Detroit City Airport and the old State Fairgrounds should be used to hold the race but race officials said the do not have any interest in racing anywhere other than Belle Isle.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) took over management of the Belle Isle in February 2014 and is believed to be negotiating a new contract. Belle Isle Concern is hoping the contract is not renewed and if one is, they will continue to oppose the Detroit Grand Prix until it is removed from Belle Isle.

“If they don’t renew that contract, we will have our park back, said Novacek. “We pay taxes here and you even have to pay an entrance fee to get onto the island. We should be able to have access to our park and not have it taken over by a private enterprise.”

