Home

The King’s Court: LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7


Leave a comment
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

LeBron Goes Off To Push Series To A Game 7

LeBron goes off for 46 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to help push the series to a game 7 back in Boston. Lebron delivered big play after big play to secure the win for the Cavs.

James, who has the highest scoring average in elimination games in NBA history, has won his past five Game 7s, including the first round this season against the Indiana Pacers.

 

When it's Friday night and she texts you "we really need to hang out tonight”

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

 

The King’s Court: LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading The King’s Court: LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close