Davenport University partners with City of Detroit and Wayne County

Davenport University is demonstrating its commitment to the city and the region with new partnerships with the City of Detroit and Wayne County, providing opportunities for professional development and higher education for city and county employees and for their spouses and dependents.

Through these agreements, the City of Detroit’s 9,000 employees and Wayne County’s 3,700 employees — plus spouses and dependents — will receive tuition scholarships for Davenport University coursework and professional development training and certification courses offered through Davenport’s Institute for Professional Excellence (IPEx).

“We are excited about contributing to sustainable growth in Detroit by helping to fill the talent gap,” said Richard J. Pappas, President of Davenport University. “The degrees we offer lead to high-growth careers in business, technology, health and urban education. We’re already among the lowest cost private universities in the state, and now we’re an even better value for City of Detroit and Wayne County employees and their families.”

The scholarships are available to new DU students only and can be used at any DU campus — including its online Global Campus. In the Metro Detroit area, students can attend classes at the Warren Campus, at University Centers maintained within Wayne County Community College District, Schoolcraft College and Macomb County College, or at a new campus to be developed in the heart of the city.

“Davenport and its forerunner institutions have been a part of our community for more than 150 years, and we are thrilled they are offering our employees this opportunity for professional development at a significant savings,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “This scholarship program will be an important piece of our efforts to develop a highly trained workforce.”

“Through this partnership with Davenport University, we are able to provide a valuable opportunity for our employees and their families,” said Warren C. Evans, Executive of Wayne County. “We look forward to working with the University as they serve the educational needs of those who do so much to support the quality of life in our county.”

The timing of the agreement could not have been any better than it is for Sonja Board, who became a city employee in April and already has investigated a DU education.

“My personal goal has always been to obtain a master’s degree in business,” said Board. “Davenport is a great choice and the students appear to be serious about their education. I’m not only interested in advancing my career goals, I actually want to pursue something I love,” she said.

“We want the City of Detroit to be a learning environment and not only help our employees grow professionally, but thrive in their personal lives as well. The city is unable to offer tuition assistance, so the scholarships offered by Davenport are a tremendous help to our employees and their families,” said Iris Ware, Chief Learning Officer for the City of Detroit.

About Davenport University

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. More information is available at davenport.edu.

