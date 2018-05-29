FIERCE Detroit Experience empowers women and girls

FIERCE (Female Icons Encouraging Real Concepts of Empowerment) will host its inaugural Experience FIERCE Empowerment Fundraiser Sunday, June 3 from 1-4p.m. at Pareik The Gallery (29721 Northwestern Highway) in Southfield, Michigan. This experience was created with the intent to unite and empower women in metro Detroit who are striving to become dynamic, inspiring, and empowering.

The afternoon will expose more than 200 women to a variety of experiences provided by dynamic women who are fierce in their respective industries. Experiences will include a culinary demonstration from 2017 Motor City Match winner, Cooking with Que, mobile bartending services provided by Sumptuous Spirits, live art, song and dance performances. A star-studded panel discussion will feature Meagan Ward, a Global Brand Entrepreneur most recently featured in the May 2018 edition of Essence Magazine and Courtney Smith, Executive Director and Founder of Detroit Phoenix Center.

“There is a myriad of women in Detroit making major strides in business and community work which continually motivates me as a small business owner and community leader, so, I decided to try and get as many of them in the same room at one time to connect and empower others,” said Arielle Johnson, founder and CEO of FIERCE Detroit. “With the funds raised from this event, women will have access to customer service, professional development and entrepreneurship trainings. In addition, young girls will be connected to trained mentors that will help them with goal setting and leadership training for their future, ensuring iron truly sharpens iron.”

FIERCE is 501c3 non-profit organization that prides itself on providing quality support, education and resources to women and girls ages 10+ in metro Detroit and is led by Johnson, a young serial entrepreneur from Detroit who found herself in need of a positive social network as a new student and parent at Michigan State University. After graduation, Johnson returned home to share the resources she gained on her path to success with other teen mothers in Detroit. As a subset of FIERCE, Arielle gave life to FIERCE Staffing & Consulting, which provides businesses with hospitality and customer service staffing, training, strategic and event planning.

Tickets to the FIERCE Experience can be purchased via Eventbrite at experiencefierce2018.eventbrite.com with a special discount rate for youth ages 10-18. All proceeds benefit the FIERCE Professionals & Mentors initiatives that educate and promote women of all ages exposing them to career paths and providing youth mentorship and guidance through goal setting. Sponsorship packages are available and customizable upon request. For additional information, contact arielle@fiercedetroit.com or visit fiercedetroit.com.

