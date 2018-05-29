New Center Park returns with free movie nights and theatrical performances

The Summer Entertainment Series begins Friday, June 1st, with doors at 8:00 p.m.
New Center Park, located on West Grand Boulevard at 2nd Avenue in Detroit’s historic New Center district, begins its summer-long series with weekly movie nights and theater performances, and more on June 1st, 2018. All events at New Center Park are FREE and open to the public, making for a fun-filled, unforgettable summer. Every Wednesday night, all summer long, New Center Park will be screening new blockbuster films as well as timeless classics. Each Friday, family-friendly movies perfect for the younger audiences will be viewed. In addition to free movie screenings, special theatrical performances and more will also be hosted throughout the summer. Free popcorn at the park is courtesy of First Independence Bank and ROK Construction Services.
New Center Park’s movie nights and special events are the perfect way to enjoy the beautiful summer evenings after a long day. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy classic films and new favorites, opera and life-size puppets, or a simple afternoon picnic with family and friends in this unique green space. View the full line-up at NewCenterPark.com.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MOVIES
New Center Park’s Wednesday Night Movies are sponsored by Matt O’Laughlin, Director of Residential and Commercial Real Estate at The Loft Warehouse. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and screenings begin between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., depending on sunset. The schedule is:
+ June 6 – Loving Vincent (2017) PG-13, 1h 34min | Sponsored by: Cinetopia Film Festival.
+ June 13 – Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) PG-13, 1h 33min
+ June 20 – Get Out (2017) R, 1h 44min
+ June 27 – Private Romeo (2011) Not Rated, 1h 34min
+ July 4 – Justice League (2017) PG-13, 2h
+ July 11 – Lean on Me (1989) PG-13, 1h 48min
+ July 18 – No Film – See Special Events
+ July 25 – I Am Not Your Negro (2016) PG-13, 1h 33min
+ August 1 – Dreamgirls (2006) PG-13, 2h 10min
+ August 8 – It (2017) R, 2h 15min
+ August 15 – Wonder Woman (2017) PG-13, 2h 21min
+ August 22 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) PG-13, 2h 32min
+ August 29 – Black Panther (2018), PG-13, 2h 14min
+ September 5 – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017) PG, 1h 38min
FRIDAY NIGHT MOVIES
The Friday Night Movies is sponsored by UnitedHealthcare and features films for all ages. The series begins June 1st, with doors opening at 8:00 p.m. and screenings beginning between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., depending on sunset. Arts and Scraps will be at the park on the first Friday of each month for kids to create a make-and-take activity from recycled materials: June 1, July 6, and August 3. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and the whole family and settle in to celebrate the end of a work week and a beautiful summer night! The schedule is:
+ June 1 – Rock Dog (2016) PG, 1h 30min
+ June 8 – The Iron Giant (1999) PG, 1h 26min
+ June 15 – Ratchet & Clank (2016) PG 1h 34min | Community Partner: Allied Media Conference.
+ June 22 – Meet the Robinsons (2007) G, 1h 35 min
+ June 29 – Bolt (2008) PG, 1h 36min
Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome this night! Free dog treats while supplies last.
+ July 6 – The Princess and the Frog (2009) G, 1h 37min
+ July 13 – The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017) PG, 1h 41min
+ July 20 – No Film – See Special Events
+ July 27 – The Jungle Book (2016) PG, 1h 46min
+ August 3 – Goosebumps (2015) PG, 1h 43min
August 10 – A Wrinkle in Time (2018) PG, 1h 49min
+ August 17 – Coco (2017) PG, 1h 45min
+ August 24 – Metropolis (2001) PG-13, 1h 48min
+ August 31 – Sing (2016) PG, 1h 48min
SPECIAL EVENTS
New Center Park’s Special Events series presents theatrical performances, dance parties, and more throughout the summer (times vary). The full lineup includes:
+ Friday, June 15 – 2nd Annual AMC Kids Party
6:30-9:30PM
Join the 20th annual Allied Media Conference as they throw their second AMC Kids Party at New Center Park! This dazzling event for kids, caregivers and community of all ages will feature DJs Mother Cyborg and Kristy La rAt, face painting, coloring stations and more. In partnership with: Allied Media Conference.
+ Saturday, June 30 – Opera MODO performs Le Cenerentola (Cinderella)
Doors at 7:00 PM | Performance at 8:00 PM
Opera MODO’s upcoming production of La Cenerentola (Cinderella) will be a one-of-a-kind event. Retelling this classic fairy tale as a modern reflection on the relationship between art and artifice in designer/director Monika Essen, who will create new works of art for the set, as well as props and costumes for this production. To give this story a truly modern voice, Opera MODO will present this Italian opera using a hilarious new English translation. Local singers, musicians, cast and crew will collaborate to tell this timeless story with a chorus of cater-waiters, and one fierce drag queen fairy godmother.
+ Wednesday, July 18 – Sunday, July 22 – The Detroit Actor’s Theatre Company performs In The Heights
Doors at 7:00 PM | Performances at 8:00 PM
Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Detroit Actor’s Theatre Company presents five performances of In The Heights, a story that explores three days in the characters’ lives in the New York City Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights. The score features hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music.
Sponsored by: The Kresge Foundation
+ Friday, July 27 – Sunday, July 29 – Carrie Morris Arts Productions perform Wanda and Winky Go to California
Friday, July 27 | 8:00 PM
Saturday, July 28 | 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sunday, July 29 | 2:00 PM
Adapted from the children’s book Wanda and Winky by Commerce Township author Linda McLean, this performance tells the story of the Detroit Zoo’s last two elephants who made headlines in 2005 when they were retired to an animal sanctuary in California, making the Zoo the nation’s first major animal facility to retire an animal solely on ethical grounds. Wanda and Winky Go to California will use spectacular, life-sized elephant puppets to narrate the poetic journey of these Asian elephants, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of this endangered and beautiful animal.
Sponsored by: The Kresge Foundation
+ Saturday, August 11 – Sunday, August 12 – Detroit Caribbean Cultural Festival
Saturday, August 11 | 12:00-11:00 PM
Sunday, August 12 | 1:00-10:00 PM
A family festival featuring live performances, dancers, Caribbean food and drink, vendors and more.
In partnership with: The Caribbean Cultural and Carnival Organization (CCCO)
New Center Park is located in Midtown Detroit, at 2998 West Grand Boulevard, on the corner of Second Avenue and West Grand Boulevard. All events are free and open to the public. Midtown Detroit, Inc., produces the park’s summer series. Call 313.420.6000 or visit www.NewCenterPark.com for more information.
New Center Park’s Summer Series is sponsored by First American Title Insurance Company – Commercial Office, First American Title Insurance Company – Midtown Detroit Office, The Kresge Foundation, United Healthcare, Matt O’Laughlin, ROK Construction Services, Rebuild Group, ASTI Environmental, First Independence Bank, Community Capital Consulting, University Rentals, LLC, W. H. Canon Landscape Company, Cinetopia Film Festival, Detroit Metro Times, WDET 101.9FM, Little Guide Detroit and LYFT.
Midtown Detroit, Inc. (MDI) is a nonprofit planning and development agency charged with revitalization of Detroit’s Woodward Corridor. Representing over 150 area stakeholders, including Detroit’s anchor educational, medical and cultural institutions, MDI provides public space maintenance and security services; marketing support; technical assistance; infrastructure and real estate development; small business support; grant administration; and arts programming for the district.
