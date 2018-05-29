Photographer Andre Smith’s ‘Journey into the Obama Presidency’ exhibit to debut at Detroit Public Library

Renowned photographer Andre Smith will unveil his inaugural photo exhibit, “American Odyssey: A Photographic Journey into the Obama Presidency,” during a private reception on Tuesday, June 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library’s Main Branch located at 5201 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. The photographic exhibit will open to the public on Wednesday, June 6.

The exhibit will feature 44 distinct photographs of President Barack Obama. Smith photographed President Obama during his inaugural 2008 presidential campaign, his 2012 re-election campaign and his many visits he made to the Metro Detroit area while in office.

“I created the exhibit because I don’t want people to forget the legacy of President Obama, what he meant to this country and what he meant to African American people,” said Smith. “I hope the exhibit will help to further his legacy.”

The all metal 44 portraits will be on display inside of the Galleria in the Detroit Public Library’s Main Branch. The private reception will feature a TED Talk style presentation from Smith before guests are able to view the photos. The exhibit will be on display for three months.

“Each picture tells a story,” said Smith. “It was an honor to receive the opportunity on multiple occasions to photograph President Obama. His election is forever a part of history and I wanted to be able to capture as many of those iconic moments as I could.”

The private reception for the unveiling of the exhibit is by invitation only. The public viewing of the exhibit is free and available during the Detroit Public Library Main Branch’s hours of operation. The images selected for the exhibit will also be available for purchase.

Smith has been a photographer for 30 years. During his career he has traveled the world capturing many noteworthy events and important moments for his clients. His photos have been featured in many local and national publications such as the Black Enterprise, Boston Globe, Detroit News, Michigan Chronicle, Ebony Magazine and Reuters News Service.

To learn about Andre Smith please visit www.andresmithphotos.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: