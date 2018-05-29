The NBA is taking steps to support players mental health.

Throughout the 2017-2018 season, All Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love spoke out about struggling to maintain their mental health on the NBA stage.

“No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” said DeRozan.

@DeMar_DeRozan: “No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.” https://t.co/1s3HaZMOOY — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) March 4, 2018

Rising star Kelly Oubre Jr. said he was also struggling “deep down inside” soon after DeRozan’s comments went viral.

NEW: DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love shared their stories of depression and anxiety. Here is Kelly Oubre, Jr.'s. https://t.co/wRNVrY1ItK pic.twitter.com/sIOjIDdyIV — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 7, 2018

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, former pro Keyon Dooling will lead the program.

The National Basketball Players Association has launched a mental health and wellness program for all players, with former NBA veteran Keyon Dooling serving as director. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2018

NBA launches mental health and wellness program for all players was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: