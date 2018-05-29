THERE IS A STEAM WAVE COMING

If you are familiar with the technology or educational sectors, you have undoubtedly heard of STEAM, which is the educational focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. STEAM education allows students to learn concepts in a more open ended way and make them applicable to real life… So STEAM education is crucial to educate and prepare the next generation of American, and global workforce, and to allow this generation to create jobs and grow the economy.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, during the next decade, the United States demand for Scientists and Engineers is expected to increase at four times the rate of all other occupations. The future of the United States depends on its ability to boost student performance in STEAM. STEAM-related disciplines are responsible for many of the societal innovations that make our world better.

U.S. Business leaders cannot find the talent that holistically encompasses the competencies of science, technology, engineering arts and mathematics that is needed to stay competitive. The good news is that STEAM education programs like the KFI STEAM Camp can help turn the tide.

This camp is a fun and safe environment, where 2-6 graders can be who they naturally are, scientist. Campers will learn 21 Century educational concepts and be encouraged to use them to not only think outside of the box but totally recreate the box. At this hands-on camp every kid will be engaged in the STEAM process as they discover, build, explore, engineer and create their future.

At a time when so many of our students seem lost without direction, they can discover something they can be passionate about, STEAM. We can’t sit around and wait on the future to come; we have to empower our kids so they can engineer their own future. Our goal here at Kids First Initiative STEAM Camp is for the kids to do something every day they will never forget. STEAM can help turn around the underserved young people in our inner cities and put them in the driver seat.

The cost for Kids First Initiative STEAM Summer Camp this year is $75 per day, pay for two days and get the third day for free. Included in the cost is a different color camp t-shit for each day, string backpack, lunch, snacks and all materials. For more information about the camp visit www.kidsfirstinitiative.org , or click the link below to see some of our STEAM demos

