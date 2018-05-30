Atlanta City Council looks at legislation to change booting requirements

The Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee will hold a second work session Friday, June 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. to discuss legislation that would change the requirements for booting vehicles in the city of Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 18-O-1129).

If approved, the legislation would make several amendments to the city’s code, including lowering the fees charged by booting companies to remove their devices, requiring employees to wear company uniforms, requiring companies to use self-release boots, reducing the response time to remove boots, and creating uniform and adequate signage to be posted on private property where vehicle immobilization devices are used.

The public is invited to attend the work session, which will be held in Committee Room No. 1 on the second floor of Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue, S.W.

