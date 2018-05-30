GM River Days Returns with Avant and Tamia

The Detroit RiverFront Conservancy is thrilled to continue its tradition of showcasing local music as a centerpiece of its annual summer festival, GM River Days presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Nearly 50 local music favorites will perform during the 12th consecutive year of the three-day festival. Festival-goers will also be treated to a gravity-defying aerial show performed by the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum.

Much of the musical excitement, which will include a host of new acts, will take place on the Michigan Lottery Stage and the Soaring Eagle Stage, where performances will range from rock, pop, indie and blues to alternative soul, party punk and of course, Motown. The Quicken Loans National Stage will feature an array of big music names, including classic R&B group Kool & the Gang along with tribute band Beatlemania Live! on Friday evening. Legendary funk sensation Morris Day and the Timewill electrify the stage on Saturday, along with smooth R&B singer Donell Jones. The fun picks up again Sunday evening with the melodic sounds of multi-platinum soul singer Avant. Canadian R&B singer Tamia will also perform Sunday.

The 2018 GM River Days presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort starts Friday, June 22 at 11 a.m. The event spans from the William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor to the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority Terminal & Dock, just past the Renaissance Center. Festival hours are 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Conservancy charges $3 (and $5 after 3 p.m.) to help underwrite programming and operational costs. Festival admission is FREE before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22.

While the festival’s $3 general admission ($5 after 3 p.m.) includes access to all performances, VIP premiere seats are now on sale for the major headlining performances featured on the Quicken Loans National Stage. The tickets are $35 and can only be purchased in advance of the festival. Purchases must be made online at RiverDays.com/Music while quantities last.

Visit RiverDays.com for a full lineup for events.

