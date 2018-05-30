Luxe + Lit = The Purpose Planner Dinner

Brittany Adams is a true visionary dedicated to helping women live a purpose driven life. She founded the Purpose Planner in 2016 after falling in love with the idea of empowering women to live a life of manifested dreams. Her mission was simple: to design stylish stationery that consistently reminded women of their purpose.

Fast forward to 2018 and the Purpose Planner Dinner is expanding on the printed planner deemed as not a conference or networking event, but an opportunity for dynamic conversations with the city’s top women influencers, bloggers and girl bosses over a LUXE dinner.

Coming off the last stop in NYC the Detroit dinner was hosted against a backdrop of wooden tables, florals and an open bar with wine in an exclusive, secluded loft in the city. After a yummy three course dinner by celebrity chef, Chef Chris, the women settled in to share and inspire with some real talk.

Panelist alongside Adams included the fabulous Mia Ray creator of Glamaholic, Lifestyle, and Janae of Nae2Curly. Takeaways included tips on how to find your center during stressful times, how to make your side hustle your full-time reality and much more. #PurposefullyLIT

Watch out for the Purpose Planner Dinner Tour to visit a city near you. Follow on IG @PurposePlanner.

