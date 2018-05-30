And the biggest “Sike, got yo ass” award goes to Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.

Just yesterday, it was reported that Babchenko was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Kiev, Ukraine — but come to find out, it was just apart of one big plot to catch some real criminals.

Arkady Babchenko is actually alive, the whole death thing was actually a special operation to catch those plotting to kill him, he says at a press conference. Wow. Only in Ukraine https://t.co/hwvDfGdyJs pic.twitter.com/W1R98JQqSA — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) May 30, 2018

On Wednesday, Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service, set the record straight, telling reporters that Ukrainian intelligence sources learned about Russia’s security services order to kill Babchenko several months earlier. So they faked his death to catch the suspected organizer of the attempt murder.

The moment Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported dead yesterday, appeared at a press conference alive and well https://t.co/MOIfKzqu5h pic.twitter.com/24iBgOVtXL — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 30, 2018

Babchenko’s dramatic reappearance has folks shook! Especially his wife, who had no idea about the plan to fake his death — she was just told that her husband was murdered the night before.

According to Arkady, Trump’s alleged BFF, Vladamir Putin, has had it out for him since last year:

“I can tell you what political harassment feels like in [President Vladimir] Putin’s Russia. Like many dissidents I am used to abuse, but a recent campaign against me was so personal, so scary, that I was forced to flee.”

The whole thing is pretty scary and confusing — so you ain’t hear it from us.

Pump Faker: Russian Journalist Reappears After Faking His Death was originally published on globalgrind.com

