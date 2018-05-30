Y’all Drinking This? Cockroach Milk May Be The Cure To All Your Health Problems

Watch out Quinoa, and move over Spirulina — there’s a new Superfood in town that absolutely no one saw coming.

Scientists are now claiming that cockroach milk has four times as much protein as cow’s milk, three times more than buffalo milk, and is one of the most nourishing and highly caloric substances on the planet.

But don’t go looking behind the fridge for roaches to squeeze just yet. Experts say it’ll be a while before the post-natal fluid of a roach becomes a household thing.

Mmmm a warm glass of roach milk on a scorching hot summer day pic.twitter.com/4iiaTTd9ul — drew 2 (@drewphilips_) May 24, 2018

Only a very specific species of cockroaches native to Hawaii produces the milk. Those roaches actually give live birth instead of laying eggs. However, companies are trying to hop on the wave while the tide is still high. Gourmet Grub has already made a non-dairy milk alternative made from insects, called “Entomilk.”

Who would’ve though the undergo of insects would be saving the lives of humans in the future. Are you drinking it though?

