Head Start is Hiring

Candidates welcome to a career fair on June 8 in Hamtramck

Detroit, MI (May 2018) – Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency is now hiring Early Childhood

Education Professionals. They are hosting a job fair on Friday June 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in

Hamtramck at 12031 Mitchell.

They will be conducting on-site interviews with copies of education credentials. There are immediate

openings and positions that will start with the 2018-2019 school year in Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck,

Highland Park, Harper Woods, and Redford.

They are also offering a Talent Incentive: hired applicants who are successfully on the job for 90 days will

earn a $500 bonus.

Why work at Wayne Metro?

-100 percent employer paid Medical, Vision and Dental Insurance

-401 (K) with 6 percent Employer Match

-New $500 Talent Incentive Program payable after 90 days on the job

-Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

-Professional Development

-Tuition Reimbursement

-Fitness Membership Discount

-Employee Recognition Events

Teacher Qualifications include:

-BA/BS Degree in Early Childhood Education from an accredited college or university; or BA/BS and

coursework equivalent to a major in relating to Early Childhood Education

-Early Head Start minimum of AA Degree and three courses in Infant/Toddler Coursework

Teacher Assistants Qualifications include:

-Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education; or enrolled in a program leading to a degree in Early

Childhood or related field with in 12 credit hours in Early Childhood.

Or

-Minimum of Child Development Associate (CDA) credential or enrolled in CDA program to be

completed within one year of hire.

-Early Head Start minimum of six credits and two courses in infant/toddler course work.

To learn more please send us an email hr@waynemetro.org.

About Wayne Metro

Founded in 1971, Wayne Metro Community Action Agency (Wayne Metro) provides essential services,

diversified programming, and community resources to low- and moderate-income individuals and

families throughout all of Wayne County. Over the last four decades, the agency’s budget has grown

from $100,000 to over $30 million while continuing to maintain a low administrative rate (8%) that

allows $.92 of every funded or donated dollar to be utilized for direct client services.

About Head Start

Head Start is a program of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides

comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to lowincome

children and their families.

Media Contacts: Mia Harnos, Chief Development & Communications Officer, Wayne Metropolitan

Community Action Agency, mharnos@waynemtro.org 734-536-2006 or Vanessa Denha Garmo, Denha

Media Group 248.830.8605, vanessa@denhamedia.com .

