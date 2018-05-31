Head Start is Hiring

Candidates welcome to a career fair on June 8 in Hamtramck
Detroit, MI (May 2018) – Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency is now hiring Early Childhood
Education Professionals. They are hosting a job fair on Friday June 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in
Hamtramck at 12031 Mitchell.
They will be conducting on-site interviews with copies of education credentials. There are immediate
openings and positions that will start with the 2018-2019 school year in Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck,
Highland Park, Harper Woods, and Redford.
They are also offering a Talent Incentive: hired applicants who are successfully on the job for 90 days will
earn a $500 bonus.
Why work at Wayne Metro?
-100 percent employer paid Medical, Vision and Dental Insurance
-401 (K) with 6 percent Employer Match
-New $500 Talent Incentive Program payable after 90 days on the job
-Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)
-Professional Development
-Tuition Reimbursement
-Fitness Membership Discount
-Employee Recognition Events
Teacher Qualifications include:
-BA/BS Degree in Early Childhood Education from an accredited college or university; or BA/BS and
coursework equivalent to a major in relating to Early Childhood Education
-Early Head Start minimum of AA Degree and three courses in Infant/Toddler Coursework
Teacher Assistants Qualifications include:
-Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education; or enrolled in a program leading to a degree in Early
Childhood or related field with in 12 credit hours in Early Childhood.
Or
-Minimum of Child Development Associate (CDA) credential or enrolled in CDA program to be
completed within one year of hire.
-Early Head Start minimum of six credits and two courses in infant/toddler course work.
To learn more please send us an email hr@waynemetro.org.
About Wayne Metro
Founded in 1971, Wayne Metro Community Action Agency (Wayne Metro) provides essential services,
diversified programming, and community resources to low- and moderate-income individuals and
families throughout all of Wayne County. Over the last four decades, the agency’s budget has grown
from $100,000 to over $30 million while continuing to maintain a low administrative rate (8%) that
allows $.92 of every funded or donated dollar to be utilized for direct client services.
About Head Start
Head Start is a program of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides
comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to lowincome
children and their families.
Media Contacts: Mia Harnos, Chief Development & Communications Officer, Wayne Metropolitan
Community Action Agency, mharnos@waynemtro.org 734-536-2006 or Vanessa Denha Garmo, Denha
Media Group 248.830.8605, vanessa@denhamedia.com .