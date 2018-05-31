Medicaid Recipients from Detroit, Flint blast Schuette’s plan to cut healthcare

More than 100 Fast-Food Cooks, Healthcare Workers, Other Low-Income Voters to Hold “Die-In” Protesting Schuette’s Opposition to Michigan’s Medicaid Expansion

More than 100 low-income voters from Detroit and Flint will flood GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette’s state office Thursday, holding a “die-in” to protest his plan to cut healthcare for nearly 700,000 people who rely on the state’s expanded Medicaid program enacted under Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

The protest comes as Schuette and other gubernatorial candidates gather at the Mackinac Policy Conference this week to outline their vision for the state’s future. Schuette has vowed to roll back Michigan’s Medicaid expansion if elected governor, and as the state’s attorney general Schuette sued to block the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Schuette has also endorsed a measure currently moving in the state legislature that would impose work requirements on all Medicaid recipients, and has pledged to implement the bill if elected governor.

Holding signs reading, “Bill Schuette: Healthcare Killer” and “Schuette: Hands Off My Healthcare,” voters who rely on Medicaid will demand the next governor make the state’s expanded Medicaid program permanent and increase access to affordable healthcare for everyone.

WHO: Fast-food cooks, healthcare workers, other low-income voters from Detroit and Flint who rely on Medicaid

WHERE: Cadillac Building, 3030 West Grand Blvd., Detroit, Mich.

WHEN: 12:30p ET

Background:

Guaranteeing healthcare for all and raising wages are emerging as top issues for Michigan voters ahead of the November election.

Earlier this month, nearly 100 fast-food cooks, Head Start workers, healthcare workers and other voters across Michigan rallied outside of the GOP gubernatorial primary debate in Grand Rapids May 8 blasting Schuette’s opposition to the state’s Medicaid expansion. The protest came weeks after Schuette – who has received President Trump’s endorsement – released his first campaign TV ad reiterating his opposition to the state’s Medicaid expansion.

In April, hundreds of fast-food workers, janitors, healthcare workers and state and county employees hosted a forum in Detroit where all four leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates outlined how they would make it easier for more workers to join unions and raise wages across the state if elected in November. The April candidate forum followed a four-week blitz where Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar and Abdul El-Sayed spent a day shadowing union and nonunion workers in service jobs across the state.

In January, as Snyder delivered his annual State of the State address, hundreds of janitors, hospital workers and fast-food cooks protested outside his office in Detroit delivering a “Workers’ State of the State” decrying the governor’s record of blocking minimum wage increases and gutting union rights. In February, a mass of workers drowned out Snyder’s annual budget speech at the state capitol as they outlined how the governor’s policies and the economic revitalization he is touting have failed working people throughout the state.

Gov. Snyder and Republican state lawmakers have waged a string of attacks on workers’ unions in recent years. Snyder has curbed workers’ ability to organize by signing a so-called Right-to-Work law in 2012. Snyder has also stripped cities of their right to raise the minimum wage and installed “emergency managers” to disenfranchise communities of color across the state.

