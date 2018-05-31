Startup Week welcomes Marcus Lemonis, influential speakers at June event

Registration now open for completely free weeklong festival of entrepreneurship

Detroit, Mich., May 31, 2018 –Techstars Startup Week Detroit, powered by Chase for Business, is hitting the streets of Detroit June 18-22, 2018, and bringing Marcus Lemonis of CNBC’s “The Profit” as its keynote headliner. Lemonis, a self-made business titan and serial entrepreneur, will share secrets of business success with hundreds of Startup Week attendees. This headlining keynote is presented by Chase Ink® and will occur during Startup Week on Thursday, June 21.

Registration for Startup Week is open and completely free at detroitstartupweek.com/register.

Beyond the Lemonis keynote, entrepreneurs can gear up for a week of inspiring and valuable opportunities, with TED-style talks, interactive sessions, and access to some of the most powerful names in business. Speakers you don’t want to miss include:

MedTech Keynote: Bill Fandrich, Senior VP & CIO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM)

Tuesday, June 19

Technology continues to change the way healthcare organizations function. Industry leader Bill Fandrich is at the forefront of that change and will share his insights on trends in technology, fostering innovation and the future workforce with Startup Week attendees.

Detroit Tech Talent Panel, moderated by Teresa Wynn, SVP of Technology, Quicken Loans

Tuesday, June 19

Teresa Wynn, Senior Vice President of Technology at Quicken Loans, will lead a panel discussion focused on the technology hiring and recruiting landscape in Detroit. The panelists will share challenges and successes in their quests to find creative ways to employ homegrown programmers, coders and technologists.

Keynote: Josh Luber, CEO of StockX

Tuesday, June 19

Josh Luber, co-founder and CEO of StockX, the world’s first online ‘stock market of things’ for high-demand consumer products, will lead a keynote on the future of digital retail and how StockX has positioned itself as one of the fastest growing startups in Detroit, followed by a Q&A.

Female Founders Panel, moderated by Pamela Prince-Eason, CEO of WBENC

Friday, June 22

Pamela Prince-Eason, President & CEO of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), will moderate a panel discussion with three women founders. Each founder will share their journey through entrepreneurship and lessons that they’ve learned along the way. The panel follows a free networking breakfast, provided by Chase Ink®.

New this year, Startup Week will take over downtown Detroit, with Chase Basecamp located outdoors in Grand Circus Park. Held under air-conditioned tents, Chase Basecamp will feature keynote presentations, registration, co-working, free professional headshots and a job fair to connect attendees with employment opportunities. Food trucks situated nearby will offer free lunch, and shuttles will be provided from select Detroit neighborhoods.

Learning sessions, presentations and funding events will be hosted at walkable establishments throughout the city.

Startup Week is completely free to attend and all are welcome. Registration is required at detroitstartupweek.com/register.

Techstars Startup Week Detroit sponsors to-date include: Chase for Business, Quicken Loans, We Work, Comcast Business, Rizzarr, Marketing Supply Co., New Economy Initiative, Solidea Capital, Accenture, Tara Danielle Photography, Leo Sage Images, BrandVR, Spartan Innovations, Venture Catalysts, Team Valiant Detroit,Techtown Detroit, Lyft, Grand Circus, Detroit is the New Black, Techstars, Eastern Market Brewing Co., Madison, Wayne State University, Cornerstone Barrel House, Lululemon, The Royce Detroit, Fancy Flash Photobooth, Pillar Technology, Hidden Spirits Cocktails, EOS Detroit and media partner Mark S. Lee of Small Talk Radio.

Companies interested in sponsoring Startup Week in Detroit can submit interest online at https://bit.ly/2HoaW5P. To stay informed on Techstars Startup Week Detroit news, sign up for the newsletter at detroitstartupweek.com.

About Techstars Startup Week Detroit

Techstars Startup Week Detroit, happening June 18 – 22, 2018, is a weeklong celebration of the Detroit entrepreneurial community, offering completely free learning opportunities to business owners of all kinds. The event is volunteer led and community driven, offering attendees access to hundreds of programs, influential keynote speakers, and funding opportunities. Businesses of every type and stage, from tech startups to long-standing place-based businesses, will come together over five days to build momentum and opportunity. Detroit Startup Week is powered by Chase for Business and made possible by many generous sponsors. To sponsor or register for the event, visit detroitstartupweek.com.

