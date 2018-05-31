Local speakers join national research group in review of Georgia road & bridge conditions, congestion, safety & funding needs

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thursday, May 31

WHERE: Georgia Chamber

270 Peachtree St., NW

Atlanta, Georgia

WHAT: While increased transportation funding has allowed numerous projects to proceed in Atlanta and throughout Georgia, additional investment is still needed to improve road and bridge conditions, relieve congestion, enhance safety and accommodate projected growth, according to a new report from TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, DC. Local speakers will join TRIP on May 31 to present the findings of the report.

The report, Modernizing Georgia’s Transportation System: Progress & Challenges in Providing Safe, Efficient and Well-Maintained Roads, Highways & Bridges, examines the impact of additional funds provided by 2015 passage of the Transportation Funding Act and looks at road and bridge conditions, safety, traffic congestion and economic growth in Georgia. It also details projects in the Atlanta area that will be underway by 2021 as a result of increased funding, and Atlanta projects that still lack sufficient funding to proceed prior to 2022. The report also looks at statewide road and bridge conditions, the latest Atlanta area safety and traffic congestion data, and Georgia economic trends.

WHO: Russell McMurry, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Transportation

Seth Millican, Executive Director, Georgia Transportation Alliance

Transportation improvements in the works to improve Atlanta Traffic was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

