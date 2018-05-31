‘WICKED’ Returns To The Detroit Opera House August 2018

WICKED, Detroit’s most popular musical will return to the Detroit Opera House, August 8 – September 2, 2018.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz, WICKED tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy drops in. Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other’s lives for good has made WICKED one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Don’t miss the chance to see “The Best Musical of the decade” declared by Entertainment Weekly. Tickets for the return engagement start at $43 and are now available for purchase online at http://www.broadwayindetroit.com or http://www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787 and at the Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House box offices.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: