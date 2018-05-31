‘Zoom to the Zoo’ with a New SMART – and sustainable – transit option

ROYAL OAK, Mich., – The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) and SMART are protecting the environment one bus ride at a time – while improving accessibility for Detroit Zoo-goers – with a new partnership called “Zoom to the Zoo”. Beginning June 1 through September 30, a busload of perks awaits those who take advantage of the SMART FAST Woodward express service with a stop at the Detroit Zoo.

Each visitor who rides the SMART FAST bus to the Zoo will receive a $2 discount on Zoo admission (with proof of their ride shown at the gate), a wristband for free fountain drinks at Zoo concessions on the day of their visit and a free return bus ride. Guests who Zoom to the Zoo with pre-paid admission tickets will receive a free ride on the wildlife Carousel.

“This is a great way to improve accessibility for guests who may have trouble getting to the Zoo and it also eases the challenges associated with traffic, parking and construction – especially with the I-696 closure,” said Ron Kagan, DZS executive director and CEO. “The best part is that by riding SMART, Zoo visitors can both save money and reduce their carbon footprint.”

One bus has the potential to eliminate 60 vehicles on the road, according to SMART, Michigan’s only regional public transportation provider.

“It’s a natural progression that SMART and the Detroit Zoological Society have decided to partner and help people in the region get to the Detroit Zoo. Outstanding improvements are being made to animal habitats at the Zoo, which is financially supported by all three counties. SMART is also committed to improving transit options that serve the people of all three counties,” stated John C. Hertel, SMART general manager. “With our newest FAST service and various connecting routes, SMART helps people get to many places, like the Detroit Zoo, throughout the region quickly and easily.”

The SMART FAST Woodward express service is available seven days a week. For more information about hours, routes, park-and-ride opportunities and more, visit smartbus.org.

Serving residents since 1967, SMART is southeast Michigan’s only regional public transportation provider, offering convenient, reliable and safe transportation for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties. SMART’s Fixed Route and small bus services connect people to employment and educational institutions, medical appointments and shopping centers. For routes and fare information, visit smartbus.org.

