Accounting Aid Society offers free tax help in Southeast Michigan

Too many people are still missing out on free tax assistance and helpful tax credits for which they are eligible.

Accounting Aid Society is trying to bridge this gap by offering free tax assistance this summer at five locations in southeast Michigan.

The nonprofit’s free income tax help includes preparation of current and prior year returns, amended returns, help with IRS notices, and applying for federal and state tax credits, such as federal Earned Income Tax Credit and the Michigan Home Heating Credit. Individuals and families with annual household incomes up to $54,000 are eligible.

For an appointment or more information, call (313) 556-1920. Accounting Aid Society locations include:

· Oakland Financial Hub in Ferndale

· Northwest Financial Hub, northwest Detroit

· Southwest Financial Hub, southwest Detroit

· Northend Financial Hub, northend Detroit

· FREC City, northeast Detroit (Ford Resource and Engagement Center)

Accounting Aid Society is a nonprofit organization with more than 40 years of community tax experience in southeast Michigan, and was named “Best-Managed Nonprofit” by Crain’s Detroit Business. For more about the organization, visit www.accountingaidsociety.org.

Accounting Aid Society expects to serve 24,000 low- to middle-income households in southeast Michigan this year, culminating in a total of $28 million in tax refunds and credits returned to families and small businesses, strengthening the region’s economy.

