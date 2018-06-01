Top News
City of Detroit: All rental properties in 48224 must be registered today


  • City moving ZIP code by ZIP code to make sure all rentals are registered and in compliance by the end of 2020
  • All registered rentals in first two ZIP codes of 48224 and 48215 now displayed at www.detroitmi.gov.rental

Landlords in ZIP code 48224 have reached the June 1 deadline for registration under the City’s new rental property ordinance.  Under a plan announced earlier this year, the Buildings Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) is moving across the city ZIP code by ZIP code to get rental properties registered and then up to code with a certificate of compliance by the end of 2020.

Residents in 48224 can now go online on the City’s interactive rental property map at www.detroitmi.gov/rental to find out whether their landlord has registered their property as a rental.  Information for the first targeted ZIP code, 48215, was posted May 1 after it reached its registration deadline.

As each ZIP code reaches its registration deadline, BSEED inspectors will increase enforcement efforts to get all rental properties registered and, eventually, in compliance. The maximum penalty for not being registered under the new ordinance is $250 for each day beyond the deadline.  Anyone aware of a property operating as a rental that is not registered in either of these first two ZIP codes can report it anonymously to BSEED through the website.

 

After each ZIP code’s registration deadline, landlords have an additional 90 days to get their properties up to code, pass an inspection and receive a certificate of compliance.  Failure to do so means that tenants will have the option of putting their rent payments into an escrow account, where those funds will be inaccessible to the landlord until he or she has obtained a certificate of compliance.  If a property is not in compliance by its deadline, the tenants will have the ability to place their rent into an escrow account.

To help encourage compliance, the city also will be placing large 2-by-3-foot signs along key corridors entering 48224 notifying passersby that “all rental properties in this ZIP code should be registered by now” and directing them to the rental website.  Smaller lawn signs also will be placed throughout each ZIP code as its registration date passes.

Residents can verify if their properties have been properly registered with the City of Detroit by visiting www.detroitmi.gov/rental for more information. If the property they wish to identify is not located on the map, a simple form located on the rental webpage can be filled out anonymously and department inspectors will verify the information.

The next ZIP code to enter rental enforcement schedule is 48219. Residents and landlords should expect to receive brochures giving details as to what enforcement in their area means and how they can register their properties, bring them into compliance, as well as informing them of landlord and tenant rights.

The schedule for the first six ZIP codes is as follows:

 

ZIP CODE             Launch Date            Registration Date            Compliance Date

48215                    Feb. 1, 2018              May 1, 2018                    Aug. 1, 2018

48224                    March 1, 2018            June 1, 2018                   Sept. 1, 2018

48223                    May 1, 2018               Aug. 1, 2018                    Nov. 1, 2018

48219                    June 1, 2018              Sept. 1, 2018                   Dec. 1, 2018

48209                    July 1, 2018               Oct. 1, 2018                    Jan. 1, 2019

49210                    Aug. 1, 2018              Nov. 1, 2018                     Feb. 1, 2019

If residents would like more information about the rental enforcement ordinance or have questions about rental properties and compliance, they can visit the City’s website or contact BSEED at 313-628-2451.

Rental Registration Map

Rental Dashboard

Individual Rental Property Detail 

48224 rental detail

comments – add yours



 
