DIA hosts media conference opening ceremony with #MeToo founder

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) is hosting the 20th annual Allied Media Conference (AMC) opening ceremony on Friday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Detroit Film Theatre auditorium. The keynote speaker for the event is Tarana Burke, activist and #MeToo founder. The event is free.

Burke’s work has helped bring vital conversations about sexual violence into the mainstream and helped de-stigmatize survivors by highlighting the breadth of sexual violence and the impact it has on thousands of women. Her work also helps those who need it to find entry points into healing. Burke will be in conversation with Mariame Kaba, founder and director of Project NIA, a grassroots organization with a vision to end youth incarceration.

The opening ceremony also features Detroit’s RV Mendoza, a Filipinx singer and performance artist who founded #THAW, an annual party in Detroit popular with millennials and Gen Z. Also performing is The Aadizookaan, a dynamic group named for the Anishinaabe word meaning “sacred spirit of the story.” They seek guidance from ancestral indigenous-based knowledge systems for their multimedia storytelling and installations.

AMC began as a resource for independent publishing and do-it-yourself culture and has grown into a large, diverse event offering hands-on training in a range of media practices. AMC fosters strategies for how these practices can support and inspire grassroots efforts for social justice, and has become a one-of-a-kind convergence point for visionary and effective media-based organizers from across the U.S.

For conference information, which takes place June 14–17, go tohttps://www.alliedmedia.org/amc.

Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), one of the premier art museums in the United States, is home to more than 60,000 works that comprise a multicultural survey of human creativity from ancient times through the 21st century. From the first Van Gogh painting to enter a U.S. museum (Self-Portrait, 1887), to Diego Rivera’s world-renowned Detroit Industry murals (1932–33), the DIA’s collection is known for its quality, range and depth. The DIA’s mission is to create opportunities for all visitors to find personal meaning in art individually and with each other.

Programs are made possible with support from residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

