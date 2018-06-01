Detroit Pistons honor Fit Clinic at Redford Service Learning Academy today, June 1

PISTONS LEGENDS BEN WALLACE AND EARL CURETON LEAD STUDENTS IN FITNESS ACTIVITIES AND CELEBRATE THE SCHOOL’S VICTORY IN TEN-WEEK COMPETITION FOR HIGHEST FITNESS ACTIVITY LEVEL

WHAT: The Detroit Pistons will host a Pistons Fit Clinic at Redford Service Learning Academy, winner of the inaugural Pistons Fit School Challenge. Five schools from Henry Ford Health System’s Generation With Promise participated in the ten-week challenge with one winner chosen based on the schools’ fitness activity levels. The winning school receives a new playground and a visit from Pistons Legends Ben Wallace & Earl Cureton, Pistons Dancers and Hooper. They will take the students through various Fit Clinic fitness activities, cardio boxing drills, Zumba and PlayWorks recess activities. The celebration will also include nutrition education activities from Generation With Promise. Henry Ford Health System is the official sponsor of the Pistons Fit program and the new Henry Ford – Detroit Pistons Performance Center in the New Center area Detroit..

WHO: -Detroit Pistons Legend Ben Wallace

-Detroit Pistons Legend Earl Cureton

-Students from Redford Service Learning Academy

WHEN: Friday, June 1

12:30-1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Redford Service Learning Academy

25940 Grand River Ave., Redford Charter Township, MI 48240

About NBA FIT: NBA teams, players throughout the league are joining community members and partners to highlight the importance of living an active, healthy lifestyle. NBA/WNBA FIT is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness program that encourages physical activity and healthy living for children and families through programs, events, and products year-round. Through a nationwide network of more than 1,100 community-based organizations, NBA/WNBA FIT reaches more than 2.5 million youth and families each year.

About Henry Ford Health System: Henry Ford Health System is a six-hospital system headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is one of the nation’s leading comprehensive, integrated health systems, recognized for clinical excellence and innovation. Henry Ford provides both health insurance and health care delivery, including acute, specialty, primary and preventive care services backed by excellence in research and education. Henry Ford Health System is led by President & CEO Wright Lassiter III. Visit HenryFord.com to learn more.

About Henry Ford LiveWell and Generation With Promise: Established in 2012, Henry Ford LiveWell is a virtual Wellness Center of Excellence designed to provide a unified voice of all Henry Ford Health System wellness initiatives and programming, and, create a consistent and exceptional wellness experience. For more information, please visit our website: HenryFordLiveWell.com. Founded in 2007, Generation With Promise (GWP) empowers youth and families to increase their physical activity and consumption of healthy foods. GWP aims to establish healthy, empowered communities by providing knowledge, skills, and resources so that underserved youth and families are leading the adoption and promotion of healthy behaviors. More than 188,000 youth and adults have participated since 2011 when Dr. Kimberlydawn Wisdom, senior vice president, Community Health and Equity, chief wellness officer and chief diversity officer, brought the program to HFHS.

