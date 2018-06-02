Keep Detroit Beautiful 13th Annual Detroit Beautification Day Saturday, June 2

280 registered organizations, block clubs, churches, and schools

will receive Free flowers to beautify their neighborhoods

For the second year, the City of Detroit is teaming up with Keep Detroit Beautiful for its annual Detroit Beautification Day (DBD) this Saturday. DBD was created to engage community participation to help beautify our city. Detroit Council President Brenda Jones will be participating to help hand out over 1450 flats of flowers to the over 280 registered groups from all over the city of Detroit, this Saturday, June 2, 2018. Registered groups will pick up Free flats of assorted flowers from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Greater Detroit Resource Recovery Authority office located at 5700 Russell St. in Detroit.

Detroit Beautification Day (DBD) is a day of revitalization, rejuvenation and celebration of taking pride in our city by participating in any clean-up or beautification effort. Always held on the first Saturday in June of each year, Detroit Beautification Day is a day of citywide planting, recycling, and beautifying the neighborhoods of Detroit. For more information or interviews, please contact Beverly Smith at 313-268-3523 or email: info@detroitsmartpages.com.

