Watch J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord Mohammad

J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

Source: Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Watch the ever-humble J. Cole thank his former landlord Mohammad with exclusive access to one of his shows.

Cole has famously spit Mohammad’s name a few times on the record, including this iconic line on “Power Trip:”

“Even back when I was up there in Mohammad crib, payin $1,700 for the rent, money well spent, no heater but a nigga made heat may I vent?“

