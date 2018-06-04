Grand Circus to provide free software development training with Facebook

– Scholarships available to Michigan residents in both Detroit and Grand Rapids –

May 15, 2018 [DETROIT] – Grand Circus, a professional tech training institute with campuses in Detroit and Grand Rapids, today announced the second wave of bootcamps supported by social media giant Facebook. Under this partnership, residents of Michigan are eligible to receive full scholarships for Grand Circus bootcamps at both the Detroit and Grand Rapids campuses.

“The scholarships provided by this partnership allow us to make tech training more readily available to the broader community,” said Damien Rocchi, CEO of Grand Circus. “Graduates of this program will receive crucial digital skills training necessary for filling today’s open technology roles.”

Students accepted into the program will receive full scholarships – valued at nearly $10,000 – and receive training in C# .NET in Grand Rapids and Java in Detroit. Throughout the program, students will also be provided with job assistance training through the Grand Circus career assistance program, which includes soft skill sessions, career 1-on-1s and mock interviews.

This second bootcamp is a part of Facebook’s mission to train 3,000 Michiganders in coding and social media business marketing over the next two years. The first bootcamp – which included 25 students – kicked off in October 2017. These graduates have since been placed at 15 companies throughout Michigan.

Allie Stehney and Christopher Namyst are two of these graduates.

Prior to Grand Circus, Stehney was a University of Michigan graduate struggling to launch a dynamic career in tech. She is now a front-end developer at Detroit-startup, Quikly. “The curriculum for this bootcamp prepared me well to work with new technology and frameworks within the world of development. Now I’m a developer at Quikly, a startup in Detroit. I absolutely love my job and loved my time at Grand Circus!”

Namyst now works as an Associate Technical Consultant at Perficient. “Grand Circus gave me the foundation I needed to get my foot in the door with an exceptional company. In addition to the content and curriculum, Grand Circus does a great job in supporting their students while also teaching them the importance of soft skills. I was prepared and ready for my career change thanks to their dedicated team. I am forever grateful for how they have impacted and changed my future for the better.”

A total of 25 students will be accepted across the Grand Circus Detroit and Grand Rapids campuses. Applicants must apply at grandcircus.co/facebook and be able to commit to eight weeks of full time-schooling from July 16 through September 21.

Rolling applications are now open, and qualified students will be assessed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Key Dates:

May 8, 2018: Rolling applications opened

June 15, 2018: Rolling applications close

July 16, 2018: Facebook Bootcamp Begins

September 21, 2018: Facebook Bootcamp Concludes

Eligible Students Must:

Be a Michigan resident

Be at least 18 year’s old

Be available for the full length of the bootcamp

Have an individual annual income of $50k or less

Consider themselves unemployed or underemployed

Ideal students will have:

A college degree or some completed college coursework

At least three years of professional experience, preferably with some exposure to diverse team-based environments

Experience in a back-end programming language (self-taught, formal education or professional experience)

Examples to demonstrate resourcefulness and a tenacity to overcome obstacles

An openness to receiving and giving feedback

A growth mindset, a great attitude and eagerness to learn at lightning speed

For additional information on Grand Circus visit: www.grandcircus.co

For additional information on the Facebook Bootcamp, or to apply, visit: https://www.grandcircus.co/facebook

About Grand Circus

Grand Circus believes everyone should have access to a tech career. With campuses in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Grand Circus has trained more than 1,000 software developers. Graduates of the company’s coding bootcamps work at nearly 200 companies throughout the state. Its innovative 12-week coding bootcamps provide students with the technical and soft skills employers need to effectively grow their businesses.

Grand Circus was recognized as one of Crain’s 75 Places to Work in 2016, and operates one of 11 Google for Entrepreneur tech hubs – a partnership that provides technology, mentoring and connections to Michigan’s startup ecosystem. The company is also partnered with Facebook, Detroit at Work, TekSystems and Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation to provide education and funding to eligible students for tech training. In Grand Rapids, Grand Circus is part of the Start Garden ecosystem. See what the Grand Circus experience is like in this video. For more information, visit www.grandcircus.co

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: