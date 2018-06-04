BeScene Featured Event: Come ‘Shimmer On The River”

The Detroit RiverFront Conservancy will transform the riverfront into a retro, ‘60s wonderland for Shimmer on the River, its largest annual fundraiser, on Thursday, June 21 from 5:30 -10 p.m. The evening extravaganza of live music, gourmet dining and carnival-themed fun includes a special tribute to Karen and Matthew Cullen.

Shimmer, in its eighth year, brings together hundreds of attendees, from business and philanthropic leaders, to community advocates, to families and young professionals, all of whom are committed to supporting the Conservancy’s mission of creating a safe, vibrant and accessible riverfront.

Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. with a Rivard Plaza reception where guests will enjoy retro-inspired cocktails and mocktails, local and fresh hors d’oeuvres from Detroit’s Coriander Kitchen & Farm and a high-energy live performance by Persuasion. During the VIP reception, Karen and Matthew Cullen will be presented with the Conservancy’s highest honor, the Shimmer Award, for their roles in leading the revitalization of the riverfront. Additionally, the Cullens will be celebrated with a special unveiling in honor of their support.

“Karen and I are very pleased to receive this year’s Shimmer Award,’’ said Matthew Cullen, Conservancy chairman and principal of Rock Ventures and CEO of JACK Entertainment. “We’re proud to support the continued transformation of the riverfront into a world-class destination that will be enjoyed by millions of people for generations to come.”

Since 2003, Matthew Cullen has helped oversee the redevelopment of the riverfront as the Conservancy’s founding chairman. The Cullen Family Carousel is among the RiverWalk’s most iconic and beloved attractions.

Main event ticket holders will enjoy a strolling supper and an open bar beginning at 6:30 p.m. Shimmer’s eclectic food offerings during the main event include Coriander Kitchen & Farm, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Famous Dave’s and Besties Frozen Treats. Attendees can also expect all of their favorite carnival staples, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy, elephant ears and more.

Shimmer tickets are still available, but are going fast. VIP tickets are $250 each, which provides for admission to the cocktail reception and unveiling at 5:30 p.m. Main Event tickets are $150 each and provide admission at 6:30 p.m. All event tickets include admission for up to two children age 12-and-under, access to the private concert, a strolling dinner and carnival fun. Tickets may be purchased by calling 313.566.8215 or online at DetroitRiverfront.org/ShimmerontheRiver.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: