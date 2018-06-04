Billboard Awards’ best celebrity Instagram photos

The 2014 Billboard Awards extravaganza was punctuated onstage by the temporary reincarnation of the King of Pop, the cue card miscues by the talent-free, celebrity-wannabe Kendall Jenner and a curious, if not dubious, choice to make Jennifer Lopez the first ever recipient of the Billboard Icon Award (instead of, let’s say, the much more deserving Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey or Madonna).

On the red carpet and backstage, however, there were no controversies — just a cavalcade of eye candy and eye-popping outfits from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, J-Lo, John Legend, Ludacris, Ke$sha, Justin Timberlake and many more.

You know the winners. You’ve seen the red carpet photos. Now take a look at some of the best Instagram photos to come out of the 2014 Billboard Awards below:

