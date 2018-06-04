Afrobeats star Burna Boy thanked Kanye West via social media for accidentally boosting his streams with his simply titled ye.

Burna saw his numbers of his track “Ye” shoot up after Yeezy announced the album, so he posted the video below to show his appreciation.

Fans also shared their pleasant surprise after discovering the Nigerian artist.

Thank YE!! 😂😭 Numbers up 200%. 💰💵💴 pic.twitter.com/d4ojvc3VEQ — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 4, 2018

@IHATEHALIL wrote, “I was looking for Kanye’s new Album so I searched “ye” in Apple Music and happened across song called “Ye” by this artist named @burnaboy …. listened to the album for shits. it was FLAAAAAMES HOLY FUCK.”

I was looking for Kanye’s new Album so I searched “ye” in Apple Music and happened across song called “Ye” by this artist named @burnaboy …. listened to the album for shits. it was FLAAAAAMES HOLY FUCK — King Petty Khalil (@IHATEHALIL) June 1, 2018

@JohnXtreme added, “The only Ye we acknowledge is Burna Boy’s.”

The only Ye we acknowledge is Burna Boy's. — mAvErIcK (@johnXtreme) June 1, 2018

People finding Burna Boy's Ye as they look for Kanye's Ye ❤ — Illionaire🍯 (@jesstake) June 2, 2018

Kanye’s “Ye” Boosted Nigerian Artist Burna Boy’s Streams 200% was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: