Mission-driven, heart-led: Stormy Wellington shares surviving the storms

“It’s not how you start, but how you finish,” is the motto of Stormy Wellington. Her beginning was indeed “stormy,” but she is now a multimillionaire living in Atlanta. She was born in New York where her mother initially wanted to have an abortionm but ultimately gave birth and named her child “Stormy” because she that felt captured her pregnancy.

Stormy Wellington refused to let her past dictate her future. “I believe that faith is power. No matter how bad things got in my life, I knew that nothing was impossible,” said Wellington. She now instills that belief system into everyone around her – which is why she created the “Girl Hold My Hand” Tour to spread the message of hope, inspiration and motivation.

The “Girl Hold My Hand” weekend is a two-day event for women to gain clarity and confidence to live their dreams. Attendees can expect networking, giveaways, study materials, local vendors, rejuvenation and more. “It’s a way to have women to connect, collaborate and celebrate each other,” said Wellington.

The first event of this kind was held in Atlanta in March. “That event was amazing and more than we expected. Feedback from everyone said it built their confidence and helped them create connections that they know will last a lifetime. We are more alike than different. We are all wives…mothers…sisters…daughters…grandmothers…aunties…and bosses – and when we hold each other’s hand, there’s synergy and power,” said Wellington.

Detroit hosts, speakers and panelists include:

· Annetta Powell, serial entrepreneur, author

· Chanita Foster, star of BET’s “From the Bottom Up”

· Eric Thomas, known as “ET” The Hip Hop Preacher

· Bishop Marvin Sapp, Grammy-awarding winning artist

· Tony Gaskins, celebrity life coach and author

· Kimberly Jones-Pothier, known as Real Talk Kim, author and entertainer

· &n bsp; Bishop Sheldon McCarter, spiritual leader

· Sabrina Peterson, founder of Glam University

· Mary Sheffield, Detroit Councilwoman

· Fauna Burks, socialite, entrepreneur

· Tiffani Rose, author, entrepreneur

For tickets to the event and access to VIP luncheon, go to http://girlholdmyhand.com For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, call 888-369-GHMH (4464).

Watch recap video: https://vimeo.com/262541246

