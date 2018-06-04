Model Makeover raises the bar for Detroit Models

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks once said, “A smart model, is a good model.”

Model Makeover is a 3-hour workshop designed to inspire and prepare models for success in the modeling industry. The event will be held June 10, 2018 from 4-7 p.m., at Collective Studios. Founder, Nastashia Young, instructs future models on how to build a solid foundation by demonstrating the basics of modeling, including angles, symmetry, head shots, and portfolios.

The modeling industry can be brutalwaters to navigate. While models encounter a ton of rejection and long hours of getting the “perfect shot”, being unprepared can spell disaster for a novice model.

“You’re not going to be everyone’s favorite mode,” said Young. “I stopped dwelling on the noes and instead focused on those who told me yes.”

Young has worked on several major productions. She’s inked contracts with Project Runway finalist Char Glover, modeling her exclusive Rock N’ Remix clothing line, was a cast member for Oxygen’s reality show Last Squad Standing, where she represented The Detroit Players, and recently worked with Lux Bodi Brand where she was featured in a commercial during NCAA’s March Madness.

“The key to becoming a model is consistency and honing your craft,” Young said. “The look is up to the casting director.”

For more information or to register visit: http://nastashiayoung.com/modelmakeover.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: