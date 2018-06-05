Lineup SZN: 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, And Ty Dolla $ign To Perform At 2018 Voodoo Music And Arts Experience

The lineup for the 2018 Voodoo Music and Arts Festival was officially unveiled on Tuesday, and some of our favorite artists are set to hit the stage. Childish Gambino is one of the headliners slated to take the stage at the festival, along with performances from a lot of other notable hip-hop stars.

The festival is going to take place at City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana from Oct. 26-Oct. 28. Along with the full lineup, artists on the docket include the “Redbone” singer, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Janelle Monae, GoldLink, Tinashe and more.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, so it’s safe to say Voodoo has a great record. Since this is their 20 year anniversary celebration, it wouldn’t be far off to say that there might be some special surprises.

You can check out the full lineup for the October festival below.