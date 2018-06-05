Thousands of seniors to hit Detroit Riverfront today for DMC RiverWalkers Program

Close to 2,000 Detroit Seniors Will Lace Up Their Sneakers at the Riverfront and Get Their Wellness on with Free Fitness Classes, Fun Social Activities, Refreshments, T-shirts and More

On Tuesday, June 5, nearly 2,000 Detroit area seniors walked along the riverfront at Rivard Plaza from 8 a.m.–10 a.m. to celebrate the start of Detroit Medical Center’s tenth annual RiverWalkers, a free senior walking program that takes place every Tuesday and Thursday morning June–August.

This free community program, made possible through community partnerships with the DMC Guild, Humana Health, DMC’s Rosa Parks Geriatric Center, Detroit Area Agency on Aging, and the Detroit Riverfront Conservatory encourages wellness and provides seniors (55+) the opportunity to not only engage in regular healthy activities, but also to socialize, learn about their personal health and get involved in group exercise classes. DMC physicians and nurses will be on-site to administer CPR training and one-on-one health coaching sessions.

Senior RiverWalkers discussed their overall health and wellness journey.

WHEN : 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 5, 2018

· Beginning at 8 a.m., seniors can walk the riverfront at their own pace, chat one-on-one with DMC doctors, learn CPR and get their blood pressure checked by Wayne State University medical students.

· Beginning at 9 a.m., participants can visit with friends and enjoy an exercise demonstration from the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

WHERE : Rivard Plaza, 1340 Atwater St., Detroit, MI 48207 ( Free parking available at Rivard Plaza and the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center located at 1801 Atwater St.)

If you have any questions or are interested in joining us for this great event, please feel free to contact Andrew Meehan (949-285-0759 or email at andrew@coastprgroup.com). Hope to see you there!

