Crescent Academy 2018 Job Fair Saturday, June 9

Crescent Academy will host its 2018 Job Fair on Saturday, June 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at 17570 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

Crescent Academy is an award winning, tuition-free public charter school district serving over 1200 students with 4 campuses located in Southfield, MI.

Crescent Academy is expanding its current educational program and is looking for qualified applicants interested in joining our supportive, flexible, family oriented team. Representatives from Crescent Academy will be available to meet with applicants regarding full-time and part-time employment opportunities for positions including:

Elementary School Teachers

Middle School Teachers (all endorsements needed)

Pre-School Lead Teachers/Aides

Food Service

Bus Drivers

Bus Aids

Custodians

Latchkey

Applicants interested will need to have (proper credentials i.e. (Teaching Certificate, CDL License), clean driving record and pass a background check) previous experience working with children and K-8 education is preferred.

About Crescent Academy: The mission of Crescent Academy is to offer an educational setting that nurtures in each student a deep and abiding curiosity and appreciation for sustained learning across a lifetime. Crescent Academy offers a rigorous academic gifted and talented program, after school homework help, free transportation, and latchkey services. Learn more about Crescent Academy at crescentacademycharterschool.com. Please take a moment to complete the application online at https://mepservices.clearcompany.com/careers/jobs/692c3842-b22a-b44b-c165-d0329670edb2/apply?source=684434-CJB-0 print a copy and bring it with you along with your teaching certificate, college transcripts and MTTC scores. We are looking to fill positions immediately.

