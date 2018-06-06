Detroit to honor LGBT Pride Month with flag raising at Hart Plaza

The City of Detroit will raise the rainbow pride flag in honor of LGBT Pride Month during a ceremony Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 11:15 AM in Hart Plaza.

Mayor Mike Duggan and LGBT community leaders will offer remarks at the event, which coincides with activities leading up to the Motor City Pride Festival June 9-10 at Hart Plaza.

The flag raising is part of the City’s efforts to support an inclusive, welcoming city for all. Motor City Pride draws more than 30,000 people to celebrate the LGBT community and encourage unity in support of full equality.

What: LGBT Pride Flag-raising ceremony.

When: Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 11:15 AM

Where: Hart Plaza, at the foot of Woodward at Jefferson in downtown Detroit. The flag-raising will be on the east side of the plaza near the fountain

Who:

Mayor Mike Duggan

Corporal Dani Woods, LGBT Liaison, Detroit Police Department

Stephanie White, executive director of Equality Michigan

Dave Wait, chairperson of the Motor City Pride Festival

Curtis Lipscomb, executive director of LGBT Detroit

Jerry Peterson, executive director of the Ruth Ellis Center

Councilmember Janee Ayers

