ESPN’s Jemele Hill to deliver Mumford High commencement speech

Eddie Murphy wore a Detroit Mumford Physical Education Department t-shirt in the 1984 blockbuster film Beverly Hills Cop. Super producer Jerry Bruckheimer graduated from Mumford High in 1960 and former Pro-Bowl wide receiver Derrick Mason in 1993. But Senior Correspondent and columnist for ESPN, Jemele Hill, is arguably the most famous Mustangs alumna.

Hill is a class of 1993 Mumford graduate and will deliver the commencement speech for the school’s 2018 graduating class June 11 at 5 p.m. at the Detroit Music Hall. The school will also dedicate the Mumford High School Auditorium in her name June 12 at 9:30 a.m.

A proud Detroiter and Mumford alumna, Hill has been very open about attending the west side school. Her actions have been even louder. In February, she helped send 900 Detroit Public School kids to see Black Panther. A large number of those students were from Mumford.

Hill attended Michigan State University for college and worked as a football beat writer for the Detroit Free Press from 1999-2005 covering the Spartans.

