National Rosé Day is observed annually on the second Saturday in June. Rosé is probably the oldest known type of wine, dating back as far as 600 BC. Rosé wines are generally made from red grapes and are very versatile wines that complement many types of food. Rosé is lighter than red wine and deeper than white wine.

We have an exciting collection of Rosè wines that span the globe,” said Regina Gaines, managing pattern at House of Pure Vin.

“Rosè wine is in Vogue right now. It’s the perfect wine that pairs well with almost any fare or occasion. Whether you are entertaining on the deck or just enjoying the summer breeze alone, House of Pure Vin has Rosè wines at every price point – including Michigan wines for your summer enjoyment.”

-2017 PINK PEDALS

87% Grenache, 13% Syrah

Lady Pink rides into town on a fresh summer breeze, and so does this Grenache and Syrah-based Rosé, a bright, crisp, refreshing wine that rolls down a road of watermelon, pomegranate, cantaloupe and cherry Jolly Rancher right to your happy place.

– MARLAND ROSE OF CABERNET FRANC

Produced in the classic “saignée” method, (bleeding of juice from a red wine), this is a serious, full-bodied dry wine. No blush this, the rich, luminous, fuchsia-pink color is intensely aromatic and mouth-wateringly refreshing; red currant, raspberry, roasted sweet red peppers, wild strawberries and rose petals.

– GRAMERCY CELLARS Rosé 2017

The 2017 Gramercy Cellars Rosé is a blend of 44% Cinsault, 31% Grenache and 25% Syrah, all sourced from the Olsen Vineyard. This pale colored Rose begins with a bouquet of white peach, red cherry candy and watermelon with a slightly smoky edge. The minerality is fantastic, as is the gorgeous mouthfeel. Balanced, showing good weight, the Rose unveils red cherry, cran-orange and rose water flavors. This is another outstanding wine made by the talented winemaking team of Greg Harrington and Brandon Moss.

Marcel Perinet began his career as a waiter, became one of France’s top sommeliers, and went on to direct a 3-Michelin-starred restaurant for decades before inheriting two and a half hectares in the Cerdon du Bugey AOC within the Savoie region. The catch? The only wine allowed in the AOC is sweet, sparking rosé, most of it indifferent and heavily sulfured. Perinet completely revised the style’s production methods, choosing to farm organically, focus on Poulsard rather than Gamay, and bottle without sulfur. The result? A fresh, concentrated demi-sec showing red apple, rasperry, and sweet cherry that makes a gorgeous nightcap, with or without dessert.

