Candidates welcome to a career fair on June 8 in Hamtramck

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency is now hiring Early Childhood Education Professionals. They are hosting a job fair on Friday June 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hamtramck at 12031 Mitchell.
Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency will be conducting on-site interviews with copies of education credentials. There are immediate
openings and positions that will start with the 2018-2019 school year in Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, and Redford.
They are also offering a Talent Incentive: hired applicants who are successfully on the job for 90 days will earn a $500 bonus.
Why work at Wayne Metro?
-100 percent employer paid Medical, Vision and Dental Insurance
-401 (K) with 6 percent Employer Match
-New $500 Talent Incentive Program payable after 90 days on the job
-Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)
-Professional Development
-Tuition Reimbursement
-Fitness Membership Discount
-Employee Recognition Events
Teacher Qualifications include:
-BA/BS Degree in Early Childhood Education from an accredited college or university; or BA/BS and
coursework equivalent to a major in relating to Early Childhood Education
-Early Head Start minimum of AA Degree and three courses in Infant/Toddler Coursework
Teacher Assistants Qualifications include:
-Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education; or enrolled in a program leading to a degree in Early
Childhood or related field with in 12 credit hours in Early Childhood.
Or
-Minimum of Child Development Associate (CDA) credential or enrolled in CDA program to be
completed within one year of hire.
-Early Head Start minimum of six credits and two courses in infant/toddler course work.
To learn more please send us an email hr@waynemetro.org.
About Wayne Metro
Founded in 1971, Wayne Metro Community Action Agency (Wayne Metro) provides essential services,
diversified programming, and community resources to low- and moderate-income individuals and
families throughout all of Wayne County. Over the last four decades, the agency’s budget has grown
from $100,000 to over $30 million while continuing to maintain a low administrative rate (8%) that
allows $.92 of every funded or donated dollar to be utilized for direct client services.
About Head Start
Head Start is a program of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides
comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to lowincome
children and their families.