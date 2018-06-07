Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady Commentary On Current Events

First, their shade came when they responded to a story that resurfaced after three years.
Back in 2015, USA Today covered a Tennessee hardware store owner putting a “No Gays Allowed” sign outside his establishment. He put up his sign in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed same-sex marriage.
His story resurfaced again this week when the Supreme Court ruled that businesses have a right to deny gay people because of religious beliefs.
“No Gays Allowed” started trending on Twitter and Dictionary.com slyly responded by defining “homophobia.”
Homophobia is defined as unreasoning fear of or antipathy toward homosexuals and homosexuality.
And of course they couldn’t end the day without trolling Trump a little.
Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem…But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt!