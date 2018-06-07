Health Authority receives 3-year accreditation for quality management

Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority (DWMHA) has met the qualifications required to be awarded Full Accreditation as a Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. This accreditation is awarded for three years.

“This confirms what our board of directors, leadership and staff already know,” said Willie Brooks, President and CEO of Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority. “We are committed to quality care to our members throughout Wayne County.”

NCQA administers the most comprehensive evaluation in the industry and is the only assessment that bases results of clinical performance and consumer experience. DWMHA participated in a rigorous review process, analyzing several years of documentation along with interviews of key personnel.

“DWMHA’s MBHO Accreditation is proof that it’s an organization which works hard to coordinate care, provide access and good customer support for members,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, NCQA President, “It’s a sign that DWMHA is focused on improving the behavioral health of its members.”

