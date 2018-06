Michigan Chronicle and Arise Detroit Team Up [WATCH]

One Year in The Life, a new monthly supplement to the Michigan Chronicle Roots section, is dedicated to coverage of the Detroit experience at a grassroots level. The edition is the result of a partnership between ARISE Detroit!, a nonprofit coalition of more than 400 organizations, and the Michigan Chronicle, the state’s oldest and most respected African American newspaper. The project is made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation For Southeast Michigan.

Watch video below:

See more of the project on Facebook.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: