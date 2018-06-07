Summer fun in full swing at Beacon Park

A full schedule of free summer events kicks off June 8

Beacon Park officially kicks off the summer season with a series of free weekly events for all to enjoy. Presented by the DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation, visitors are invited to check out weekend programming at Detroit’s newest public space.

DETAILS: Sunset Sessions

Fridays, June 8 – September 8 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Unwind after work with local DJs spinning a high-energy mix of contemporary music. To kick off the June 8th and 9th Sunset Session and Night Market, music will be provided by the SoundCream Airstream, a 1970 airstream converted into a pop-up NYC-inspired club complete with a full bar, DJ booth, VIP lounge and more.

Night Markets

Saturdays, June 9 – August 25 from 7 p.m. to midnight

Detroit area artisans, local makers, and entrepreneurs will be selling their distinctive wares. Visitors will also enjoy live music, lawn games, food and drinks.

Vendors include: Finch Finery, AllThingsDetroit, Jodi Lynn’s Emporium of Doodles, Motor City Creations, Natural Red, David Vintage, Candied Dreams, A Serendipity Cakery, Game Time Glitz, DeSuave Inc., Cinnful Snacks, Uncle Calvin’s Sweet Potato Pies, The Standard Detroit, Nakee Butter, Kalyn Keith Clothing, and Detroit Respect.

Family Fun Days

Sundays, June 10 – August 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Bring the whole family to Beacon Park to enjoy themed Family Fun Days, including interactive and hands-on presentations, make and take activities along with inflatables, face painting, games, crafts and more.

For the first event on June 10, there will be a special make and take Father’s Day crafts along with breakdancing demos and class with Motor City Street Dance Academy and family zumba fun with the YMCA. Music will be jamming from DJ Demetrius Orr playing classic Motown, soul, and house music and DJ Ahmad (age 10) playing Kidz Bop.

WHERE: Beacon Park 1903 Grand River Ave. in Detroit.

For more information on Beacon Park and a complete schedule of events, visit DTEBeaconPark.com.

Beacon Park, located at Grand River and Cass Avenue, was developed by DTE Energy as both a programmed public space and a catalyst for growth in west central downtown. The park hosts hundreds of events annually, from headliner concerts to family fun days and fitness boot camps. Programming for the park is underwritten by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation. Visit DTEBeaconPark.com for a full list of events.

About Downtown Detroit Partnership

Downtown Detroit Partnership manages Beacon Park and its programming. DDP strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic, and government partners to create a vibrant, resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org.

